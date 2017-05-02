CSP (CSPI) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) have trended negative on Tuesday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CSP earned a news sentiment score of -0.29 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) opened at 10.879 on Tuesday. CSP has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.377 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc and its subsidiaries develop and market information technology (IT) integration solutions, security and managed services, network adapters, and cluster computer systems. The Company operates in two segments: High Performance Products (HPP) and Technology Solutions (TS). The HPP segment comprises two product lines: its Multicomputer product portfolio of computing systems for digital signal processing (DSP) applications within the defense market, and its Myricom product line of network Ethernet adapters that are offered to both commercial and government customers.

