UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $16.483 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Crown Holdings worth $16,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 28.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 109.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) opened at 56.11 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.72.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Crown Holdings had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 83.94%. The firm earned $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post $3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Crown Holdings in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $60.00 target price on Crown Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Vertical Research raised Crown Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Crown Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

In related news, Director Jenne K. Britell sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $251,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,614.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $2,127,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,314.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

