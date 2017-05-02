Cree (CREE) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -0.06

News articles about Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) have been trending somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cree earned a media sentiment score of -0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the LED producer an impact score of 68 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s rankings:

CREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Williams Capital upped their target price on shares of Cree from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) opened at 21.85 on Tuesday. Cree has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81. The stock’s market cap is $2.13 billion.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The LED producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm earned $341.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cree will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,990.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company’s products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems.

