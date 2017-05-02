Silver Wheaton Corp. (SLW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group AG

Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) (TSE:SLW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group AG in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.87. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on Silver Wheaton Corp. from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Silver Wheaton Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.82 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silver Wheaton Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) traded down 1.90% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,442,453 shares. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. Silver Wheaton Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $31.35.

Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company earned $258 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. Silver Wheaton Corp. had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 1.80%. Silver Wheaton Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silver Wheaton Corp. will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Silver Wheaton Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Silver Wheaton Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,402.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Silver Wheaton Corp. by 39.4% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,520,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,791,000 after buying an additional 995,100 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Silver Wheaton Corp. by 241.7% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 64,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 45,481 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Silver Wheaton Corp. by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,502,329 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,590,000 after buying an additional 109,317 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Silver Wheaton Corp. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Silver Wheaton Corp. by 14.3% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 672,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 83,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Silver Wheaton Corp. Company Profile

Silver Wheaton Corp. (Silver Wheaton) is a mining company. The Company is a pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. The Company operates through eight segments: the silver produced by the San Dimas, Penasquito and Antamina mines, the gold produced by the Sudbury and Salobo mines, the silver and gold produced by the Constancia mine and the Other mines, and corporate operations.

