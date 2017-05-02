Credicorp (BAP) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Credicorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.50 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) opened at 155.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $12.39 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.18. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $133.66 and a 52-week high of $173.79.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.7637 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.32. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/credicorp-bap-given-news-impact-rating-of-0-50-updated.html.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. is a financial services holding company in Peru. The Company has four operating segments based on its products and services, which include banking, insurance, pension funds and investment banking. Its operating subsidiaries include Banco de Credito del Peru; Atlantic Security Bank, which it holds through Atlantic Security Holding Corporation; El Pacifico-Peruano Suiza Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros (Grupo Pacifico); Prima AFP SA, and Credicorp Capital Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.