Creative Planning Has $1.03 Million Stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Creative Planning decreased its position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106,071 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGL. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,035,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,544,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,784,000 after buying an additional 627,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 118.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 869,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 472,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,122,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after buying an additional 226,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 104.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 412,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 210,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) opened at 15.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.76 billion. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $25.80.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.48. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company earned $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -112.23%.

NGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. FBR & Co downgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised NGL Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business. The Company’s segments are crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, refined products and renewables, and corporate and other. Its crude oil logistics segment includes owned and leased crude oil storage terminals, and owned and leased pipeline injection stations.

