Creative Planning Has $1.016 Million Position in Hershey Co (HSY)

Creative Planning increased its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,670,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 565.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 846,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,962,000 after buying an additional 719,546 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,024,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,924,000 after buying an additional 636,998 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 887,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,800,000 after buying an additional 378,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Hershey by 85.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 657,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after buying an additional 303,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) opened at 107.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.32. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $89.17 and a 12 month high of $117.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Hershey had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 110.82%. The business earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post $4.80 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/creative-planning-raises-position-in-hershey-co-hsy-updated.html.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hershey from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hershey from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Vetr downgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $94.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

In other news, COO Michele Buck sold 4,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,248,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Michael Wege sold 1,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $119,592.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,296 shares of company stock worth $1,773,252 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes.

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.