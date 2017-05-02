Creative Planning Has $1.058 Million Position in Echostar Co. (SATS)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,573 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Echostar were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Echostar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Echostar by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Echostar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Echostar by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Echostar by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) opened at 58.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.68. Echostar Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $59.27.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Echostar had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $740.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Echostar Co. will post $0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SATS. Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc cut their target price on Echostar from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services, and solutions for enterprises and governments.

