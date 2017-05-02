Craneware plc’s (CRW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Craneware plc (LON:CRW) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.72) target price on the stock.

Separately, N+1 Singer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Craneware plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) opened at 1200.00 on Wednesday. Craneware plc has a 1-year low of GBX 767.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,885.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 323.50 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,202.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,221.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/craneware-plcs-crw-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-peel-hunt.html.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.73%.

About Craneware plc

Craneware plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the development, licensing and ongoing support of computer software for the United States healthcare industry. The Company’s Value Cycle Solutions span over five product families, which include Patient Engagement, Charge Capture & Pricing, Coding Integrity, Cost Analytics, and Revenue Collection & Retention.

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.