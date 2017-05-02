Embraer SA (ERJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company restated their buy rating on shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) in a research note published on Thursday, April 13th. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

“ERJ delivered 33 aircraft during Q1 – 12 fewer than our estimate.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Embraer SA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer SA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer SA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) traded down 0.68% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,418 shares. Embraer SA has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Embraer SA had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Embraer SA will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is an increase from Embraer SA’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Embraer SA by 48.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 118,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 38,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Embraer SA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer SA during the third quarter valued at $2,019,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Embraer SA by 3,440.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after buying an additional 971,611 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Embraer SA by 2,129.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 209,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

