Covisint Corp (COVS) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News articles about Covisint Corp (NASDAQ:COVS) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Covisint Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 64 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Covisint Corp (NASDAQ:COVS) opened at 1.90 on Tuesday. Covisint Corp has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The firm’s market cap is $77.64 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

Covisint Corp (NASDAQ:COVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. Covisint Corp had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Covisint Corp will post ($0.29) EPS for the current year.

Covisint Corp Company Profile

Covisint Corporation provides an open, enterprise class cloud platform (Platform) enabling organizations to build solutions that identify, authenticate and connect users, devices, applications and information. The Company’s Auto Supply Portal is involved in the development and integration of three cloud-based technologies, such as identity management, data integration and exchange services, and portal services.

