Cott Co. (COT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cott Co. (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

“We are reiterating our BUY rating and US$19.00 target price heading into what we believe will be strong Q1/17 earnings results.”,” Canaccord Genuity’s analyst commented.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cott from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cott in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cott currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.86.

Cott (NYSE:COT) opened at 13.42 on Monday. Cott has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.86 billion.

Cott (NYSE:COT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $887 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.94 million. Cott had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cott will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cott news, CEO Jeremy S. G. Fowden purchased 9,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $100,003.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 894,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,448,190.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 390,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,689. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 192,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,802. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cott by 0.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cott by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cott by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Cott by 17.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cott by 46.8% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in production of beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners and distributors. The Company operates through four segments: DSS; Cott North America; Cott United Kingdom (Cott U.K.), and All Other, which includes its Mexico segment, Royal Crown International (RCI) segment and other miscellaneous expenses.

