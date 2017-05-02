Laurel Grove Capital LLC Has $469,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Laurel Grove Capital LLC held its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the retailer’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) opened at 177.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.42 and a 200 day moving average of $162.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $138.57 and a 52-week high of $178.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $29.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post $5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $7.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.48 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.19.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider John D. Mckay sold 4,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.25, for a total value of $832,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,857,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $2,796,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 792,594 shares in the company, valued at $130,397,564.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,948 shares of company stock worth $20,932,141 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

