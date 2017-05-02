Costamare Inc (CMRE) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Costamare has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years. Costamare has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Costamare to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) opened at 7.68 on Tuesday. Costamare has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. The company has a market cap of $699.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costamare will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/costamare-inc-cmre-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-10-on-may-8th-updated.html.

CMRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded Costamare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Costamare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Costamare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc started coverage on Costamare in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters.

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.