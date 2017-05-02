Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News articles about Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cornerstone OnDemand earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CSOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) opened at 38.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $2.20 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $47.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.21. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 325.21% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The business earned $109 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc is a cloud computing company. The Company provides learning and human capital management software, delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Its human capital management platform combines the talent management solutions with analytics and human resources (HR) administration solutions to enable organizations to manage the employee lifecycle.

