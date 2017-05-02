Coretx Holdings PLC (COR) Insider Buys £480,000 in Stock

Coretx Holdings PLC (LON:COR) insider William Dobbie bought 1,500,000 shares of Coretx Holdings PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £480,000 ($619,754.68).

Coretx Holdings PLC (LON:COR) opened at 31.61 on Tuesday. Coretx Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 27.00 and a one year high of GBX 39.90. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 60.34 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.86.

Separately, N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Coretx Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Coretx Holdings PLC Company Profile

CORETX Holdings PLC, formerly Castle Street Investments PLC, is a United Kingdom-based investing company. The Company was engaged in the online dating business.

