Copa Holdings, (CPA) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.22

Media headlines about Copa Holdings, (NYSE:CPA) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Copa Holdings, earned a news sentiment score of -0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 86 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa Holdings, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised Copa Holdings, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Copa Holdings, from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Copa Holdings, from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Copa Holdings, currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Copa Holdings, (NYSE:CPA) opened at 115.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.55. Copa Holdings, has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

Copa Holdings, (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Copa Holdings, had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm earned $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, will post $7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its principal operating subsidiaries, Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S. A. (Copa Airlines) and AeroRepublica, S. A. (Copa Colombia). The Company operates through air transportation segment. Copa Airlines operates from its position located in the Republic of Panama.

