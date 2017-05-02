Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Position Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 24.6% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 225.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 191,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 132,332 shares during the period. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the third quarter worth $331,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 40.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 68,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 50.0% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) traded up 1.82% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 150,258 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $373.08 million, a PE ratio of 96.38 and a beta of 0.23. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post $1.73 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Position Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/computer-programs-systems-inc-cpsi-stake-cut-by-guggenheim-capital-llc-updated.html.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at $463,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Rosser sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $75,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,154 shares of company stock valued at $225,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc (CPSI) is a provider of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions for rural and community hospitals, and post-acute care facilities. The Company’s segments include acute care EHR, post-acute care EHR, and TruBridge, Rycan, and other outsourcing. Its Acute Care EHR segment consists of acute care software solutions and supports sales generated by its subsidiaries, Evident, LLC (Evident) and Healthland Inc (Healthland).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.