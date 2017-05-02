Compass Group plc (CPG) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.66) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Compass Group plc to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Compass Group plc from GBX 1,600 ($20.66) to GBX 1,685 ($21.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Compass Group plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($17.69) price target on shares of Compass Group plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group plc in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,515.73 ($19.57).

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) opened at 1562.70 on Wednesday. Compass Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,203.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,566.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,518.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,453.57. The company’s market cap is GBX 25.68 billion.

About Compass Group plc

Compass Group PLC provides food and support services. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Rest of World and Central activities. The Europe segment includes Turkey and Russia. The Rest of World segment includes Japan. The Company delivers services in sectors, including business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; defense, offshore and remote, and sports and leisure.

