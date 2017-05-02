Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Standpoint Research downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

WARNING: “Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/companhia-de-saneamento-basico-sbs-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-analysts-updated.html.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) opened at 9.23 on Tuesday. Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Companhia de Saneamento Basico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBS. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 13.9% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 24,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 58,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Basico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Basico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.