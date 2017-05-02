Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) opened at 55.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $60.61.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post $2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In related news, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 13,973 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $759,013.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,014 shares in the company, valued at $66,651,400.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles G. Kim sold 9,106 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $520,772.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,326. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

