Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company earned $741 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.06 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) opened at 71.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.84. Comerica has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup Inc cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Comerica by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 174,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Comerica by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $28,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Comerica by 1,260.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 674,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,903,000 after buying an additional 624,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Comerica by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 358,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company. The Company’s principal activity is lending to and accepting deposits from businesses and individuals. The Company’s segments include the Business Bank, the Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Business Bank serves middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services and loan syndication services.

