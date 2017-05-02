Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Company has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a payout ratio of 54.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive Company to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) opened at 71.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Colgate-Palmolive Company had a return on equity of 4,897.09% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive Company news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $282,568.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,781.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel B. Marsili sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,035,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,846,149. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

About Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

