Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Colfax Corp (CFX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colfax Corp were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Colfax Corp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,601,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,348,000 after buying an additional 580,947 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Colfax Corp by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,194,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,791,000 after buying an additional 1,519,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Colfax Corp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,734,000 after buying an additional 416,548 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Colfax Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,953,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Colfax Corp by 0.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,751,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,073,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) opened at 40.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. Colfax Corp has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Colfax Corp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $930 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post $1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Colfax Corp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Colfax Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded Colfax Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colfax Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Colfax Corp in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Colfax Corp Company Profile

Colfax Corporation is an industrial manufacturing and engineering company. The Company provides gas and fluid handling and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world. The Company’s segments include Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment supplies a range of gas and fluid handling products, including heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps and certain related products, as well as aftermarket and lubrication-related services, which serves customers in the power generation, oil, gas and petrochemical, mining, marine (including defense) and general industrial and other end markets.

