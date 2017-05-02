Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $1,144,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC continued to hold its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lombard Odier & Cie Canada Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) opened at 106.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $120.44.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 193.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $471,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

