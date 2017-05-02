Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, April 14th. Vetr currently has $67.50 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.47.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded up 0.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,007,155 shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology service provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company earned $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 11.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $137,977.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,582 shares of company stock worth $981,279 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 35.4% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 5.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 515,892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,613,000 after buying an additional 28,287 shares in the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 59.5% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,373 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 15,650 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 63,772 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

