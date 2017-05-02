CME Group Inc (CME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.55.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on CME Group from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) opened at 116.64 on Tuesday. CME Group has a 1-year low of $90.69 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average of $116.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.88.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company earned $929 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.06 million. CME Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 42.67%. CME Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CME Group will post $4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $61,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $427,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,888 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $721,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,060.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,964 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 367,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,409,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $443,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

