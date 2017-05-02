ClubCorp Holdings Inc (MYCC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ClubCorp Holdings Inc (NYSE:MYCC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. FBR & Co decreased their price target on ClubCorp Holdings from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ClubCorp Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Macquarie cut ClubCorp Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.90 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on ClubCorp Holdings from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ClubCorp Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.
Shares of ClubCorp Holdings (NYSE:MYCC) opened at 13.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. ClubCorp Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $877.51 million, a P/E ratio of 222.50 and a beta of 1.11.
ClubCorp Holdings (NYSE:MYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. ClubCorp Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company earned $221.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ClubCorp Holdings will post $0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. ClubCorp Holdings’s payout ratio is -400.00%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ClubCorp Holdings by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 29,393 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClubCorp Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of ClubCorp Holdings by 20.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ClubCorp Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClubCorp Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,093,000.
About ClubCorp Holdings
ClubCorp Holdings, Inc, incorporated on November 10, 2010, is engaged in membership-based leisure business. The Company is also the owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, and business, sports and alumni clubs in North America. The Company operates through two segments: golf and country clubs, and business, sports and alumni clubs.
Receive News & Ratings for ClubCorp Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClubCorp Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.