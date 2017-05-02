Brokerages Set ClubCorp Holdings Inc (MYCC) PT at $18.43

Shares of ClubCorp Holdings Inc (NYSE:MYCC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

Several research firms have commented on MYCC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ClubCorp Holdings from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. FBR & Co set a $23.00 target price on ClubCorp Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ClubCorp Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on ClubCorp Holdings from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded ClubCorp Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.90 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of ClubCorp Holdings (NYSE:MYCC) opened at 13.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.51 million, a PE ratio of 222.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. ClubCorp Holdings has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $17.60.

ClubCorp Holdings (NYSE:MYCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm earned $221.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.74 million. ClubCorp Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. ClubCorp Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ClubCorp Holdings will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. ClubCorp Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/clubcorp-holdings-inc-mycc-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts-updated.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ClubCorp Holdings by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ClubCorp Holdings by 112,200.0% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ClubCorp Holdings during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ClubCorp Holdings by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ClubCorp Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

About ClubCorp Holdings

ClubCorp Holdings, Inc, incorporated on November 10, 2010, is engaged in membership-based leisure business. The Company is also the owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, and business, sports and alumni clubs in North America. The Company operates through two segments: golf and country clubs, and business, sports and alumni clubs.

Receive News & Ratings for ClubCorp Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClubCorp Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.