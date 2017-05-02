Teachers Advisors LLC Has $18.887 Million Position in Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW)

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,396 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Clearwater Paper Corp worth $18,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) traded down 1.23% during trading on Monday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 112,757 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.06. Clearwater Paper Corp has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $69.75.

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $437.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. Clearwater Paper Corp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Corp will post $2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Teachers Advisors LLC Has $18.887 Million Position in Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/clearwater-paper-corp-clw-shares-sold-by-teachers-advisors-llc-updated.html.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Clearwater Paper Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper Corp in a report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Vetr cut Clearwater Paper Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Clearwater Paper Corp Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures consumer tissue, away-from-home (AFH) tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Products segment, and Pulp and Paperboard segment. The Company’s Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, as well as AFH products.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.