Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) Issues Earnings Results

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.41. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.70%.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) traded up 0.55% on Monday, reaching $21.85. 27,585 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.53. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIVB. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,871 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Civista Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through the subsidiary bank, Civista Bank, is primarily engaged in the business of community banking. Civista Bank, located in Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Logan, Madison, Montgomery, Summit, Huron, Ottawa and Richland Counties, Ohio, conducts a general banking business that involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering Trust services.

