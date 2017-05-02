Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Unlikely to Impact City Office REIT (CIO) Stock Price

Media stories about City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. City Office REIT earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 37 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) opened at 12.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The company’s market cap is $380.47 million.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post ($0.28) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -335.70%.

In other City Office REIT news, Director Mark Wilhelm Murski bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,312.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $198,770 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. It conducts its operations primarily through City Office REIT Operating Partnership, L.P.

