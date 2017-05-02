Citigroup Inc Boosts Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Price Target to GBX 220

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 190 ($2.45) to GBX 220 ($2.84) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.42) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.03) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.71) to GBX 230 ($2.97) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from GBX 220 ($2.84) to GBX 250 ($3.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.58) to GBX 275 ($3.55) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 228.94 ($2.96).

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) opened at 265.143707 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 148.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 267.70. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 31.24 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 240.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 221.75.

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £70,200 ($90,639.12).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides a range of products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts.

