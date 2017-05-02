Cineplex Inc (CGX) PT Raised to C$59.00 at Scotiabank

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.29.

Shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) opened at 53.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 42.94.

In related news, Director Donna Marie Hayes acquired 550 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,621.00.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc (Cineplex) is a Canada-based film exhibition company. The Company’s segments include Exhibition and Media. The Exhibition segment includes all direct and ancillary revenues from theatre attendance, including box office and food service revenues. The Exhibition segment also includes amusement gaming and leisure, theatre rentals and digital commerce rental and sales.

