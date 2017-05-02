Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Receives $147.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.41.

XEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Iberia Capital initiated coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC raised Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KLR Group cut Cimarex Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) opened at 116.33 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $102.91 and a 52-week high of $146.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.45. The stock’s market capitalization is $10.86 billion.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business earned $382.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.03 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 92.69%. On average, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post $4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.70%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.30, for a total transaction of $318,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $665,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $1,820,639. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

