Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. They currently have a $123.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

XEC has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KLR Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Iberia Capital started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) opened at 116.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $10.86 billion. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $102.91 and a 1-year high of $146.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.45.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.03 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 92.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post $4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.70%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director L Paul Teague sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $100,122.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,321.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $665,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $1,820,639 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at $501,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 110,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solaris Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 62.9% in the third quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

