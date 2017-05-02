Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,696 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp comprises about 4.1% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp were worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,832,120 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,335,314,000 after buying an additional 842,705 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,149,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $792,802,000 after buying an additional 2,860,888 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,383,985 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $693,948,000 after buying an additional 8,126,603 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 28.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,193,191 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $534,027,000 after buying an additional 2,499,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 7,784,873 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $371,416,000 after buying an additional 934,393 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) opened at 60.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.28. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $63.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology service provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post $3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Sold by Cim LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/cim-llc-sells-226-shares-of-cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh-updated.html.

A number of analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Vetr downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.32 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Pacific Crest set a $65.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $137,977.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,582 shares of company stock worth $981,279 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.