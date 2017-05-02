Cim LLC Has $7.388 Million Position in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Cim LLC decreased its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Tractor Supply Company makes up approximately 3.3% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cim LLC owned about 0.08% of Tractor Supply Company worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 10.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 907,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,130,000 after buying an additional 88,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,881,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 437,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,149,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,402,000 after buying an additional 134,589 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 29,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) opened at 61.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $97.00.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Tractor Supply Company had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Tractor Supply Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a report on Saturday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tractor Supply Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tractor Supply Company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.74.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of Tractor Supply Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $102,979.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,585.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of Tractor Supply Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $1,089,866.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

