McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 298,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,860,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. GLG LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GLG LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, by 97.2% in the third quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY now owns 136,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after buying an additional 67,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) opened at 99.19 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $88.64 and a 12-month high of $107.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.75.

McCormick & Company, (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. McCormick & Company, had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post $4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of McCormick & Company, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of McCormick & Company, from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.89.

In other McCormick & Company, news, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 207,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $20,717,819.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,422,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $475,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company,

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

