Cim LLC Has $540,000 Position in Hexcel Co. (HXL)

Cim LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in Hexcel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 63,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hexcel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) opened at 51.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $55.91.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business earned $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post $2.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/cim-llc-has-540000-position-in-hexcel-co-hxl-updated.html.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $263,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,702.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne C. Pensky sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $566,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,395.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a composites company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, structural materials, including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered honeycomb and structures, for use in Commercial Aerospace, Space and Defense and Industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.