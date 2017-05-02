Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Position Raised by Cim LLC

Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,761,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,463,565,000 after buying an additional 3,702,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,713,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,161,970,000 after buying an additional 607,341 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,262,968 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $402,708,000 after buying an additional 159,131 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,648,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,620,000 after buying an additional 50,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $227,009,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) opened at 64.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $69.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Position Raised by Cim LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/cim-llc-buys-572-shares-of-ross-stores-inc-rost-updated.html.

A number of analysts have commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.61.

In other news, insider Brian R. Morrow sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $189,732.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,687,329.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Hartshorn sold 9,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $641,619.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,900.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,294 shares of company stock worth $12,793,360 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.