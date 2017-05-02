Cim LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises about 0.5% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,897,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,165,459,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $626,995,000 after buying an additional 47,913 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,029,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,980,000 after buying an additional 924,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 999,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,927,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 969,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,132,000 after buying an additional 106,665 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) opened at 283.22 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $202.28 and a one year high of $289.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company earned $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post $8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.93.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $44,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Kimbell sold 14,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.99, for a total transaction of $4,085,331.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,167.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,534 shares of company stock valued at $42,979,662. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

