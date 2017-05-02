CIBC Increases Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) Price Target to C$21.50

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$21.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PXT. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a focus stock rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mackie lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$16.75 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.45.

Shares of Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) opened at 16.70 on Wednesday. Parex Resources has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $18.22. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.56 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.

In other Parex Resources news, Director John Frederick Bechtold sold 6,600 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$109,560.00. Also, Director Ronald Douglas Miller sold 4,700 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$75,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,999.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources, Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in Colombia. The Company’s segments include Canada and Colombia. The Company, through its foreign subsidiaries, holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,870,120 gross acres.

