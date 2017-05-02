Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Chicopee Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK)

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Chicopee Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) in a research report report published on Monday, April 17th. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

About Chicopee Bancorp

Chicopee Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of financial services to individuals and businesses through its bank subsidiary, Chicopee Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered savings bank operating over eight branch offices, and a lending and operation center in Western Massachusetts.

