Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.963 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,851 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of F5 Networks worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in F5 Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 184.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $130,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $12,721,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $3,157,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) opened at 127.40 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.29 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.33.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $518.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post $8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/chevy-chase-trust-holdings-inc-raises-stake-in-f5-networks-inc-ffiv-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.44.

In other F5 Networks news, insider John Mcadam sold 21,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $3,054,777.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,611.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Reinland sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.16, for a total value of $844,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,037 shares of company stock worth $5,351,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.