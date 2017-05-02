Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Stake Boosted by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sealed Air Corp worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 19,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 5,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) opened at 44.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14. Sealed Air Corp has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Sealed Air Corp had a return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 7.02%. Sealed Air Corp’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air Corp in a report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Sealed Air Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

About Sealed Air Corp

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care, Diversey Care, Product Care and Other (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses). The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

