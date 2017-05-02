Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.81 Million Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 10.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 61,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 228,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co during the third quarter worth $4,270,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) opened at 35.61 on Tuesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $37.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post $4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Standpoint Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc upped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

In other news, SVP Richard J. Noechel sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $174,157.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,500.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $220,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer of tires. The Company operates through three segments. The Americas segment develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires and related products and services in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets. The Americas segment manufactures and sells tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, earthmoving, mining and industrial equipment, aircraft and for various other applications.

