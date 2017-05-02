Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -0.04

News articles about Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) have been trending somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chesapeake Utilities earned a media sentiment score of -0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 56 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s rankings:

CPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) opened at 73.00 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average of $66.50.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm earned $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.19%.

In other news, VP Elaine B. Bittner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $145,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,193 shares of company stock valued at $793,120. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (Chesapeake) is an energy company. The Company operates through two segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Company provides natural gas distribution and transmission; natural gas supply, gathering, processing and marketing; electric distribution and generation; propane distribution; propane and crude oil wholesale marketing; steam generation, and other energy-related services.

