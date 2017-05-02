Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (AMEX:LNG) in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) opened at 45.62 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $50.53. The firm’s market capitalization is $10.60 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere) is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business, and LNG and natural gas marketing business. Its LNG terminal segment consists of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals.

