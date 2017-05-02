Chemical Financial (CHFC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chemical Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 90 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) opened at 48.14 on Tuesday. Chemical Financial has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business earned $168.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chemical Financial will post $3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $55.00 price target on Chemical Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded Chemical Financial to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, Director Richard M. Lievense sold 13,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $639,112.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Stauffer sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $178,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,972. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates in the commercial banking segment. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, offers banking and fiduciary products and services. These products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and other banking services.

